The best stories are often assembled in three easy steps.
The above scenario was the one I found myself in last week when chasing up a local business by the name of Lindner Quality Socks who had won a category at the Australian Rural Business Awards.
They specialise in handmade socks, using a combination of knitting and vintage machinery, with the wool sourced from the sheep stations surrounding Crookwell, a tiny, chilly town in the NSW Southern Tablelands.
While I expected some degree of family history you can imagine my surprise that chief knitter Andrew Lindner wasn't just carrying on a legacy stretching back a couple of generations, rather all the way to 18th century Germany.
That's right, Crookwell's Lindner family has been in the hosiery game since the 1730s.
The family made a giant stride forward in 1921 when Andrew's great grandfather Max Lindner opened the Lindner Strumpf Fabrik factory in Chemnitz.
In the intervening years the business grew substantially, relocating to Bavaria to escape the Communist East German regime after the Second World War and becoming a giant in the sock making business.
They even provided the socks for the victorious West German side at the 1974 FIFA World Cup.
That chapter of history came to an end in 1986 when Max's grandsons Reinhard and Wilfred (now running the business) decided to split it. Wilfred made the curious decision to take half the knitting machines and move to Goulburn, NSW, and subsequently to Crookwell.
Today Wlfred's son Andrew and wife Gisela run the operation alongside Andrew's wife Lucy. Speaking to the family it's clear that decision by Wilfred wasn't curious so much as a masterstroke.
Surrounded by some of the finest wool you could hope for, the once-giant German sock making machine is quietly continuing its legacy halfway across the globe.
It's your classic Aussie migrant success story, made even more remarkable by the fact Andrew's forebears were at it 50 years before European arrival on these shores.
It's a privilege I share with regional reporters all over the country to help tell these stories, and like any good tale, once you start pulling on that thread you never know what you might find.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
