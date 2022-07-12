Nowra cyclists scale Mount Kiera during visit

Nowra Velo Club riders were in action at the Illawarra Cycle Club's road race on Mount Kiera on Saturday with some podium positions among them.
The program featured four grades of open racing plus junior events on a road that will feature in the upcoming World Road Championships in September.
Advertisement
The B grade race had Hugh Vaughan in second position and Ben Wallis third. Merrick Law raced in this grade also but was unplaced.
C grade was a win for Mitchell Blackbourn with Brad Oaten finishing second and Lynne Vaughan back in the field but unplaced.
Meanwhile the NVC's pedalling skater, Richard Vitiello was racing in the Australian inline skating championships.
Over the days on competition, Richard picked up a silver medal in the 3000 metre master's championship. He followed up with a bronze in the 1000 metre masters sprint and then ended the week with another bronze in the 42 kilometre masters marathon championship.
The Nowra Velo Club returns to local racing next weekend with round nine of the 2022 Optus series which will be graded criterium events on the Albatross Aviation Technology Park circuit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.