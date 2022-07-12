South Coast Register

Nowra cyclists scale Mount Kiera during visit

Updated July 12 2022 - 4:23am, first published 1:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Wallis leads a pack of riders before securing third place during a visit to Mount Kiera over the weekend.

Nowra Velo Club riders were in action at the Illawarra Cycle Club's road race on Mount Kiera on Saturday with some podium positions among them.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.