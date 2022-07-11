It's a state-of-the-art seafaring rescue machine, completely custom made and kitted out with the best equipment.
But for the Marine Rescue Jervis Bay Unit, their newest vessel is also a fitting tribute to a much-loved friend and colleague.
JB41 - AKA the John Gallimore - was officially commissioned on Monday at Huskisson Wharf, where the local unit welcomed a parade of dignitaries and Marine Rescue volunteers for the occasion.
The boat's namesake, John Gallimore, was a skilled and experienced Marine Rescue volunteer of over a decade.
He passed away last year while on duty, due to a medical episode.
Mr Gallimore's family attended the commissioning in his honour.
Fellow volunteers remember him as their friendly colleague, whose talents shone through in his day job as an educator, and in his Marine Rescue work.
Commissioning the boat has been a long time coming for the volunteer crew: the shipbuilding process started almost three years ago, when their former vessel was due for replacement.
Marine Rescue Jervis Bay unit commander Tony Dagger said the final build was more than anyone could have hoped for.
"At the time we had little idea of what vessel we would be receiving, though we did submit a fairly large wish list for it," Mr Dagger said.
"JB41 is the first of its kind build for Marine Rescue... personally, I'm proud to be the unit commander, and appreciate the trust and confidence that has been placed in us with this new vessel."
Over the past few years Marine Rescue units in NSW have been busier than ever.
Not only have they been assisting in all kinds of natural disasters around the state, but crews have faced a sharp increase in rescues.
Believe it or not, it's all to do with the pandemic.
In a regular year, Marine Rescue NSW would conduct about 3,000 rescues each year. Yet during 2020 they clocked up 4,200.
The numbers have stayed consistently high ever since, and Marine Rescue NSW commissioner Stacey Tannos attributes it to lockdowns - fortunately, boating was still allowed and many seized the chance to get outdoors.
Commissioner Tannos gave kudos to the volunteers who, like every emergency service officers, kept pushing through unprecedented times.
"[Our volunteers] did exceptionally well to not only complete more rescues, but to also help their other colleagues in need when the public was calling for help," he said.
"Whether it was during the bushfires, answering phone calls at the command centre in Homebush - or in the floods, getting out there with vessels in March this year and two years ago in the Hawkesbury.
"That's what it's all about being in emergency services: having your heart and soul in it. I can genuinely say that our members come to work with that first and foremost in their mind."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
