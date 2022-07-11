The South Coast railway line will be doing more heavy lifting for the regional economy, now that a $40 million capacity upgrade is complete.
A 13 kilometre stretch of track from Bomaderry to Berry has been bolstered to carry more weight, and cope with freight trains travelling at higher speeds.
The new 25-tonne axle load has increased the line's capacity by more than 20 per cent.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the upgrade will put more freight on NSW railways, and free up space on congested roads.
"[The increased capacity means] we can move more freight on rail more often, which in turn will actually remove trucks from our local road network," he said.
"If you want to move large quantities over a long distance, rail is the safest, and most productive and efficient way to do that... we could see an additional 350,000 tonnes of product put onto rail annually because of this upgrade."
At the end of the South Coast Line is Manildra - the Shoalhaven's biggest private employer, and a major user of rail freight. Products from its Bomaderry facility are exported all over the world.
Manildra Group National Transport and Logistics Manager Mark Owens said the company intends to put even more of its output on rail freight, now that it is possible to do so.
"Track upgrades between Berry to Bomaderry and the tunnels between Kiama and Berry allows our company to operate heavier and longer rail services through the network," he said.
"This ultimately means we can meet both our current and future growth targets for both inbound raw materials to our Bomaderry facility and for our export freight to the Port of Botany to meet the export market, which benefits both regional employment and the NSW trade and economy."
With the industrial upgrades now complete, focus is shifting to passenger train improvements on the South Coast line.
Next year, a new fleet of electric-diesel hybrid trains is due to hit the rails and more track will be laid at select locations to create passing loops.
The added trains and sections of track are promising to double the line's capacity for commuter services, and eliminate the need for South Coast commuters to change trains at Kiama.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward maintained the solution is more practical and cheaper than a full duplication and electrification of the South Coast line - which has long been a goal of public transport campaigners in the region.
"When people talk about electrification, they are often asking the wrong question - I want to see more seats and more capacity," he said.
"Electrification of a single track will only mean we still have a single track. You need to increase capacity.
"With the passing loops... you get the same outcome of duplication for a fraction of the price."
According to Transport NSW, the new hybrid commuter trains will be rolled out across the regional network progressively during 2023.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
