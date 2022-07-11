A town once bustling with tourists, now dead - but a sign of hope, with roads cleared and the way of entry safe once more.
Saying Kangaroo Valley has had a tough time would be an understatement; businesses have been suffering for months with excessive rain closing roads.
Advertisement
Moss Vale road, one of the main roads used for visitors to enter the village was one of the areas closed, however the way is clear and it is open again.
The sudden drop of tourists and locals entering the town was felt by all, but no one has suffered more than the businesses.
Kangaroo Valley business owners reported an 80% downturn in trade since the Southern Highlands detour was put in place back in March.
Local resident and business owner Lindy Pitt said the community is looking forward to days ahead.
"There's no more beautiful place for a weekend drive or romantic stay," Mrs Pitt said.
"Our dear little village has the most gorgeous shops for retail therapy, great cafes and restaurants for brunch or lunch and lots of sweet treats to keep the kids happy."
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward has been an advocate for promoting Kangaroo Valley to keep people flowing into the isolated village and keep businesses afloat in the flood catastrophe.
Mr Ward said he was delighted to see the road access return into the town.
"I'm so delighted people can begin to return into the village," he said.
"People were unsure about the safety of the roads while they were being cleaned and if anyone is still unsure, I can confirm they are open and safe."
Mr Ward said he was disappointed in the NSW Government for not expanding the $50,000 flood disaster recovery grant to include the businesses in Kangaroo Valley.
"What I can't understand is why virtually no businesses in Kangaroo Valley are eligible for the $50,000 disaster recovery grants," he said.
"The way the grant criteria is worded means you have to have water flowing through the front of your business and just because businesses in Kangaroo Valley didn't have this, doesn't mean they weren't suffering.
"Kangaroo Valley businesses lost the majority of their trade due to landslides which were a result of the floods."
READ MORE:
Advertisement
However with the paths into the town now clear and open, businesses are preparing to return to their usual trading circumstances.
Coralie Bell, Tourism and Economic Development Manager for the Shoalhaven City Council said the reopening of Kangaroo Valley has hit just in time for the school holidays.
"This means we can welcome back our friends from the Southern Highlands and Canberra," Mrs Bell said.
"Locals and visitors alike can support Kangaroo Valley by treating themselves to an overnight stay or even just a day trip."
Mrs Bell said locals and business owners have missed seeing visitors come into the valley.
"Visitors may not realise the huge impact they can have on business and local morale in the Valley by heading there for an ice cream, treat or to buy presents for friends," she said.
Advertisement
With Kangaroo Valley offering visitors treats from homemade candies and ice cream, to pastries and homemade pies, Mr Ward said the trip alone is worth it just for these delicacies.
"The curry beef pie from the pie shop was fantastic," Mr Ward said.
"I went to the pie shop and bottle shop and both products found an appropriate home."
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.