Shoalhaven Businesses are in the spotlight, with finalists announced for the region's largest business awards.
The annual Shoalhaven Business Award show is returning to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this year, with a focus on business resilience after fires, floods and pandemic.
Jemma Tribe, President of the Shoalhaven Business Chamber said she is excited to see this year's event have the largest number of nominees ever in the shows 37 year history.
"We have had the most entries this year than any other year and over 42 unique Shoalhaven businesses are represented in the finalists," Mrs Tribe said.
"The most hotly contested categories include Outstanding Start up and Excellence in Small Business, which is a great sign considering everything the Shoalhaven business community has faced."
The show has been running now for 37 years, with it progressively growing larger.
Mrs Tribe has seen this growth first hand as the President of the Shoalhaven Business Chamber, something she said she is delighted by.
"The award show has grown a lot since it's humble beginnings," she said.
"It all started with a handful of people at the Bomaderry Bowling Club and has now grown to the 400 plus event that it is now."
COVID-19 affected the show's growth in the previous two years, with the recent shows taking place over the internet, however, Mrs Tribe said this presented an opportunity to create an event to bring the community together post lockdown.
The actual award show takes place in the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, with 2021's being held after the lockdown ended.
"This allowed us to bring the whole community together again," she said.
"We had the award show but it was also a way to bring the community together again after being locked away in our homes for so long."
COVID-19 also presented an opportunity for new categories to be added to the award show.
The 'Resilience award' is a new award forged from the suffering businesses endured as a result of the pandemic, floods and fires.
"We've seen a few businesses enter who have been smashed by everything," Mrs Tribe said.
"They not only survived but they have had to pivot their businesses to face things to come."
This year has also seen the 'Start up' category be highly contested, something Mrs Tribe said is a good sign for the Shoalhaven.
"Seeing so many nominees in the start up category is something which is great to see," she said.
"I think it shows really great confidence in our region."
Finalists for the 2022 Shoalhaven Business Awards are:
OUTSTANDING BUSINESS LEADER:
OUTSTANDING YOUNG BUSINESS LEADER:
OUTSTANDING EMPLOYEE:
OUTSTANDING START UP:
OUTSTANDING MICRO BUSINESS:
EXCELLENCE IN SMALL BUSINESS:
EXCELLENCE IN LARGE BUSINESS:
EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION:
EMPLOYER OF CHOICE:
EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE:
EXCELLENCE IN TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY:
EXCELLENCE IN RETAIL AND PERSONAL SERIVCES:
THE RESILIENCE AWARD:
EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY:
There are only two awards however where businesses cannot be nominated for, these are the inclusion award the business of the year award.
The 2022 Shoalhaven Business Awards take place on August 26 at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
