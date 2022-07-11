South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

'Our largest one yet': Finalists announced for largest Shoalhaven Business Award show yet

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shoalhaven Business Awards taking place at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Picture: Supplied.

Shoalhaven Businesses are in the spotlight, with finalists announced for the region's largest business awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.