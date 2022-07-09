A critical incident investigation is underway after a man was shot by police responding to reports two people had been stabbed at Nowra this afternoon.
About 12.20pm (Saturday, July 9), officers attached to South Coast Police District attended a unit on Albert Street, following a Triple Zero (000) call reporting a domestic violence-related incident.
Advertisement
Police arrived to find a 27-year-old woman suffering a stab wound to her neck. She was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A man was also located at the scene with a stab wound; he has been taken to Shoalhaven Hospital in a stable condition.
Police on scene were approached by another man who was armed with a knife. When the man threatened police, an officer discharged their firearm.
Detective Superintendent Kevin Mcneil attached to the Southern Region said there were at least four police on the scene at the time of the incident.
Police conducted CPR until paramedics took over.
Det Supt Mcneil told reporters police conducted CPR until paramedics arrived within minutes, however the man could not be revived.
A crime scene has been established and a knife has been seized, which will undergo forensic examination.
A critical incident team from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
He told reporters that the number of shots fired "will be a matter for the coroner", but said the welfare of the officers involved was being maintained.
Det Supt Mcneil said it was believed the knife-wielding man and the two stabbing victims were known to each other.
He said the actions of police would be subject to investigation by the coroner and did not disclose the name or gender of the officer who discharged their weapon.
The Superintendent said there were reports of people in the area at the time of the incident and urged anyone with information to come forward.
"If anyone has witnessed these incidents, contact police on 1800 333 000," he said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
The investigation will also be subject to an independent review.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.