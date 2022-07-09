South Coast Register
Man shot dead by police in Nowra after two people stabbed

Updated July 9 2022 - 7:11am, first published 5:58am
A critical incident is underway in Nowra. Picture: File

A critical incident investigation is underway after a man was shot by police responding to reports two people had been stabbed at Nowra this afternoon.

