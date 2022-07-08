South Coast Register
Shoalhaven tip fees waived for flood damaged waste

Updated July 12 2022 - 4:57am, first published July 8 2022 - 5:53am
FREE TIPS: Shoalhaven City Council is waiving disposal costs for flood damaged waste all through July. Picture: supplied.

Shoalhaven City Council is waiving disposal costs for flood damaged waste all through July, in a bid to help out flood-affected residents.

