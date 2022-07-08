Did you know that there is a Gun amnesty going on at the moment?
There is currently an on-going Firearms Amnesty which allows you to hand in unregistered firearms without getting into trouble for it.
You can also hand in registered firearms you no longer need.
There is no limit to the number of items you can hand in.
Those who are licensed and have registered firearms and don't want to hand them in please remember that we are in holiday season. If you plan to go away on holidays you have to do a bit more organising than the rest of us because you have to make sure that your firearms are safe.
If you are away from the registered storage location (normally your house) and no-one else resides at the premises, you must take reasonable steps to ensure it's safe keeping.
Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1996 No46 states the following;
(1) A person who possesses a firearm must take all reasonable precautions to ensure:
(a) it's safe keeping, and (b) that it is not stolen or lost, and (c) That it does not come into the possession of a person who is not authorised to possess the firearm.
You can do this by having someone house sit. You can take your guns to a Licensed Firearms dealer and he can store them until you get back or you can give them to a friend who is licensed for the class of firearm you have for safe keeping.
Just remember, if you do not comply with this section you may end up facing legal action.
Could all firearm owners also check that your gun cabinets comply with the regulations - they need to be of solid construction. If you have a flimsy locker and it is found not to comply you may have your Firearms licence suspended and your guns seized.
And remember to store your ammunition in a separate lockable area within the gun safe or another separate safe.
As always, in case of emergency, call (000)
Non Emergencies contact Police Link on 131444 or you're local Police
To provide anonymous information call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000
Don't forget. Cops are tops.
