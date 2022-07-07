Police appeal for assistance in locating man

Police are appealing for the help of the public in locating a man wanted for serious domestic violence offences.
Jamie Christopher, 29, is said to be wanted in relation to an outstanding arrest warrant for a number of offences.
Christopher is described by police as being about 180cm tall, 75kgs, with a thin build, Aboriginal in appearance with a light brown complexion and dark brown hair.
He is known to frequent the Shoalhaven area in particular Nowra, Sanctuary Point and the Lake Illawarra area.
Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Jamie Christopher is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police or Nowra Police.
You can also contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit their website here
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
