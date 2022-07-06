"I feel we are all waking up after two years of an artistic Siberia".
Local performer Annaliese Szota discusses the positive outcomes for performers out of the COVID Lockdowns of the past two years.
The global pandemic impacted almost every way in which we live our lives and it is no secret that the negative impacts were felt harshly by people in the performing arts industry, South Coast artists were not spared. But now that we are two years into COVID and, for now at least, lockdowns seem to the be a thing of the past - local venues and artists are working together to deliver live music to people once again.
Annaliese Szota, 36, has been a performer for over 20 years in the local area and admits to being disheartened at the treatment of the performing arts industry during the two lockdowns.
In particular, the lack of support of the government during those difficult times.
"During the first lockdown I was lucky enough to get financial assistance. But the second lockdown saw a stop to all financial aid," she said.
Annaliese used the time at home to be with her 3-year-old son as well as work on her EP titled 'Hearthstone', which was done with the help of a Shoalhaven Arts Board grant.
Between the two lockdown periods Annaliese did some live performance, however they were always happening in the shadow of uncertainty cast by COVID-19.
"Any gigs I did between the two lockdowns were overshadowed with nervous energy. Will the gig get cancelled? Will people attend? Will I catch COVID? Even now the world as a performer is pretty upside down," she said.
The recovery post-lockdown has been surprising even to a performer as upbeat as Szota, with more places available to play than before lockdowns. The South Coast performing arts industry is truly starting to emerge into the light.
"If you would have asked me three months ago if I thought there were enough opportunities, I would have said no," she said. "But I feel like we are all waking up after two years of an artistic Siberia. We were so deprived of anything live that we crave it now."
Local venues like The Tea Club and Hyper Hyper in Nowra, The South Yeast Brewery in North Nowra, The Garden in Berry as well as the 'live-and-local' joint initiative between Music NSW and Shoalhaven City Council have all been supportive of local artists since the pandemic, including Annaliese.
"I feel so supported by these venues and I know of many others who are booking too - pubs, clubs, wineries and breweries," she said.
So if you are a local performer there has never been a better time than now to get yourself out there. Check out 'Hearthstone' by Annaliese Szota on Spotify and all other streaming services.
