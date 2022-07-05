Priced to sell

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Advertisement
Full of potential and promise, this appealing home offers a functional layout with plenty of opportunities to make it your own.
Mostly original throughout, the home offers three generous size bedrooms, versatile living areas with timber flooring and a large bathroom. The rear of the house has a spacious family room featuring a combustion fireplace.
A single lock up garage and long driveway offers plenty of off-street parking and the garage has a rear roller door allowing access into the undercover outdoor entertainment area. The home is set on a generous 613sqm parcel of land and the street has a lovely neighbourhood feel.
Ready for you to move in with the potential to enhance and renovate to turn it into a solid modern property.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.