Upper Kangaroo River Rd cut off for 'several weeks'

Upper Kangaroo River Rd will be inaccessible for weeks, as Shoalhaven City Council works to repair damage from the area's recent landslide.
Residents of the road have been given one chance to move their vehicles out via the landslip site today, before major repairs begin.
The section was closed (with some exceptions for residents and emergency vehicles) over the weekend.
Now, Shoalhaven City Council has issued a statement confirming the road will be closed to all traffic for 'several weeks'.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay non-essential travel in flood-affected areas across the city.
Many local roads are closed due to flooding and damage. For the latest on road conditions, visit the Shoalhaven City Council Life Traffic map.
