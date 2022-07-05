Rain at its end

An east coast low has battered the northern Shoalhaven with a barrage of wild weather.
Over the past week to Tuesday, 366mm of rain has been dumped on Nowra alone, with widespread heavy rain causing flooding and landslides.
By late Monday night, all access to Shoalhaven Heads had been cut off by floodwaters; at Kangaroo Valley, landslides and fallen trees closed all roads into the village.
Residents of St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet were put on evacuation alert from Monday evening, as moderate flooding threatened homes.
Since the start of the severe weather event on Friday (July 1), Shoalhaven SES units had received 250 calls for assistance.
SES Acting Zone Commander Tom Jory said most of the calls were to assist those trapped by floodwaters, but noted that drivers were generally playing it safe.
"We've had very few cars driving through floodwater and needing rescues," he said.
"People are making the right decision and calling the SES before they enter the floodwater.
"They are telling us they're stuck on the wrong side of a causeway or flooded creek, and we're able to help by either moving them out or by making sure they have enough resources until the water subsides.
"That's a much better conversation to be having, rather than a conversation with someone stuck in their car as it bobs down a river."
Conditions are expected to slowly ease during the rest of this week, though showers are likely to linger through to next week.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
