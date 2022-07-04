Funding available to natural disaster declared communities

Shoalhaven and Kiama are two of the the 23 local government areas where disaster assistance is available following severe storms and flooding from July 27 2022, which continue to impact large areas of Sydney and the New South Wales coast.
Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Minister for Emergency Management, Senator the Hon Murray Watt, said the flooding has led to a large number of evacuations throughout Metropolitan Sydney, the Hawkesbury and the Central Coast, with major flood operations still ongoing.
"We have seen some of these impacted communities being hit by floods for a third and fourth time in 18 months, which is extremely distressing to the residents of these communities," Minister Watt said.
"The Australian and New South Wales governments have worked very cooperatively through this latest flood emergency, to ensure defence and other resources were deployed early and fast.
"Similarly, we're now working hard together to make sure that impacted communities get the financial and other assistance they need as soon as possible."
New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke, said significant recovery support would be required to help support communities once the major weather event passes.
"Today's announcement will ensure immediate assistance is available to impacted communities, including assistance for people who have lost or had damage to their homes," Ms Cooke said.
"While we are still very much in the emergency response phase of this developing weather event, as waters recede we will work with communities to assess longer term recovery needs and ensure appropriate long-term support is provided."
Assistance available under the DRFA may include:
