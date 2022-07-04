South Coast Register
Funding available to natural disaster declared communities

Updated July 5 2022 - 12:24am, first published July 4 2022 - 11:48pm
Shoalhaven and Kiama are two of the the 23 local government areas where disaster assistance is available following severe storms and flooding from July 27 2022, which continue to impact large areas of Sydney and the New South Wales coast.

