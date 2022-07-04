Kiama-Bomaderry trains suspended amid wild weather

Commuters on the South Coast are advised to expect delays this afternoon: train services are suspended from Kiama to Bomaderry.
A tree has fallen on to tracks between Kiama and Gerringong, blocking the South Coast Line in both directions.
Advertisement
Buses are replacing trains on the South Coast Line until further notice.
Crews have been despatched to clear the fallen tree.
At this stage, Transport for NSW is unable to confirm when the line will reopen.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.