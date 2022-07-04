Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing Nowra resident.
Erick Christainsen, aged 46, was last seen leaving a home on View Street, Nowra at about 3.00pm Sunday July 3, 2022.
Mr Christainsen has been unable to locate since.
Reported missing to South Coast Police District officers who have commenced inquires into his whereabouts, the police district are asking for anyone who has any information to come forward.
Erick's family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Described as being of Caucasian appearance, Erick is approximately 190-195cm tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and wears black reading glasses.
Erick is believed to be travelling in a dark green Holden Commodore with NSW registration EJC376.
He is also known to frequent the St Georges Basin area, including Sussex Inlet.
Anyone with information in relation to Ericks' whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1300 888 000.
