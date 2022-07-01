Halliday awarded for commitment to water sport

Andy Halliday from Gerroa was one of 19 sports volunteers from a wide cross-section of sports who received a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2022 NSW Community Sports Awards held at Commbank Stadium, Parramatta on Thursday night.
The Awards recognised outstanding achievements and contributions to community sport in NSW which is largely carried out by a volunteer workforce.
Advertisement
Read also:
Halliday has been a committee member of the Shoalhaven Canoe and Kayak Club for over 25 years.
One of the highlights of his involvement with the club was the World Masters Games held in Sydney in 2009 where they pulled together three teams to train and compete in the Canoe Polo competition, coming way with silver and bronze medals.
Halliday remains involved in the Club's Canoe Education program where he encourages locals to come and try the sport.
Sport NSW Chairperson, Carolyn Campbell congratulated Halliday on the Award.
"Volunteers such as Andy are the backbone of community sport in NSW," said Ms Campbell. "They are the dedicated, hard-working individuals who contribute countless hours to enable thousands of men and women, girls and boys, to enjoy the health and social benefits of community sport each weekend.
"They are the unsung heroes on which sports clubs and sports communities are built, and we are delighted to honour their unflagging, dedicated work with this prestigious Award," added Ms Campbell
"Sport has been through massive challenges because of the pandemic, floods, and bushfires over the past few years, and it is because of the efforts of volunteers such as Andy that competitions have now resumed.
The Awards also celebrated volunteers across nine categories for their outstanding achievements and excellence to sport in NSW over the past year.
The categories were Community Official of the Year, Young Official of the Year, Community Coach of the Year, Young Coach of the Year, Community Sports Administrator of the Year, Volunteer Director of the Year, Community Club of the Year, Local Council of the Year and Community Event of the Year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.