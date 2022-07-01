South Coast Register

Halliday awarded for commitment to water sport

Updated July 1 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recognition: Gerroa's Andy Halliday accepts a Distinguished Long Service medal for his commitment to the Shoalhaven Canoe and Kayak Club over the past 25 years. Pictures: supplied.

Andy Halliday from Gerroa was one of 19 sports volunteers from a wide cross-section of sports who received a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2022 NSW Community Sports Awards held at Commbank Stadium, Parramatta on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.