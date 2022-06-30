South Coast Surf Clubs have received funding to be used for new upgrades.
The funding comes from the NSW Government's 2021/2022 Surf Club Facility Program, with $268 thousand being split between four clubs along the South Coast.
State Member for the South Coast, Shelley Hancock said the funding would ensure all Surf Life Saving Clubs have modern facilities to keep the community safe at the beach.
"Our communities have some of the most beautiful and popular beaches in the country," Mrs Hancock said.
"It's vital that our local life savers have modern, fit-for-purpose facilities to enable them to protect both visitors and locals at our beaches."
The Shoalhaven will receive $50,257 to be used for upgrades for the Shoalhaven Heads Surf Lifesaving Club.
The money will be used to:
Surf Life Saving NSW President George Shales OAM said keeping clubs across NSW maintained and upgraded is vitally important.
"Our volunteers need safe, accessible and secure facilities in order to conduct their lifesaving work," Mr Shales said.
"Many Surf Life Saving Clubs have been on the frontline in the last year, responding to incidents and emergencies including the recent flood disaster, many being set up as emergency evacuation centres to help support their communities."
Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said the grants would ensure surf life saving volunteers continued to deliver a world-class service and keep beaches safe.
"Surf Life Saving Clubs provide a vital service, protecting people in the water and supporting a healthy lifestyle for members," Mr Ayres said.
"These grants will provide funding for surf life saving facilities that are inclusive and accessible and enable people from all sections of the community to participate."
The other clubs along the south coast to share in the $268 thousand are:
Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club - $105,775
Kiama Surf Life Saving Club - $60,378
Pambula Beach Surf Life Saving Club - $51,753
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
