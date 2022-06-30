Bomaderry look to carry momentum in pivotal clash against St Georges Basin in Round 11 preview

It has been the most hectic season of football in the Shoalhaven.
No team feels safe in their position, and with clubs so evenly matched across the board, one moment you're in top positioning and the next you're at the bottom of the ladder.
Advertisement
With that being the case, games are starting to hold significant weighting as we move into the second half of the season.
READ MORE:
For the Bomaderry Tigers it has been an absolute roller coaster so far, sitting in bottom position after the first few rounds, the team has found momentum in recent weeks, securing quality wins over Illaroo (2-0), Manyana (2-0) and Culburra (2-1).
As they look for their fourth straight this week, the team now sits tied for fourth place with Illaroo as they continue to hunt for finals positioning.
This week will be no easy task going up against the St Georges Basin Dragons, who have recently been in a trough but who two weeks took down the first place Milton-Ulladulla Panthers.
The Dragons are talented across the board, and will look to get back on track this week by securing a quality win on the road.
Easier said than done though, as out of the 36 games played this season, the away team has only won eight times.
The Tigers have been fuelled by their young blood in recent times from the likes of Campbell Richardson-Thornton - who always brings good energy and is a threat to score, as well as Lachlan Hucman who's often an unsung workhorse in the middle of the park who contributes a lot.
For the Dragons, the experienced and reliable Brendan Hobbs at CB holds down their backline, while Fraser Macqueen is a dynamic player with great vision, that consistently spots opportunities for his side.
After back to back losses for the Dragons, you'll assume they'll be coming in determined, while the Tigers are riding a high and playing their best football.
It'll definitely be an interesting match that could end in a draw when all things are said and done but we'll have to wait and see.
Another great match-up is the Shoalhaven United Bears and the Illaroo Knagaroos.
The Kangaroos bounced back into top four position with last weeks win over the Dragons, and will look to hold firm with another victory this weekend.
While the Bears have been rundown in recent weeks, with their third straight loss coming at the hands of the Sharks last week, dropping to seventh place.
The clash could be physical at times, as both sides aren't afraid to get down and dirty, each packing a solid defensive line, but it will essentially come down to how they can execute in their attack.
But with the trending directions of each team, it could be Illaroo's to grab - especially if you go off their 4-0 win against the side earlier in the season, but the Bears will make it hard on their home ground.
Advertisement
The Huskisson Seagulls and Heads Sharks should be a supremely entertaining match between two strong sides.
The Seagulls have been hotter than any team in recent times and have all the momentum behind them, jumping from seventh all the way to second place.
While the Sharks have been one of the more consistent sides in the league, pulling out several strong wins on route to the third seed.
Huskisson is strong out wide, which gives them a lot of advantage in attacking, while Heads have an equally solid midfield that can stir up some action.
If Heads are able to gain control in the middle of the park consistently, then they'll be in with more than a fighting chance but Huskisson's strength and confidence will be a lot to handle for the Sharks.
Either way it should be a match with significant entertainment value.
Advertisement
For the eighth place Culburra Cougars and ninth place Manyana Wanderers it should be a pretty entertaining match.
Culburra have been a very competitive team on their home-ground which could cause problems for Manyana who have struggled away from their home base.
However it'll come down to energy, and whoever makes the first move will probably gain both the field and mental advantage over the other side.
It could be a narrow win or a draw, neither is out of the realm of possibility.
First place Milton-Ulladulla Panthers has the bye this week.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.