Join two outstanding and upcoming authors for two great author events at Nowra Library.
Jackie Bailey will share her book The Eulogy, a story about family, grief and intergenerational trauma that is full of love, humour and life.
This talk will be from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on Thursday, June 30.
Jackie is a writer and independent funeral director, living and working on Dharawal country in the Illawarra.
Her novel, The Eulogy, is the first solo book to come out of the inaugural 2020 SBS Emerging Writers' Competition, an initiative from SBS Voices uncovering bold new voices that reflect the diversity of Australia.
The next author talk will be from 11am-noon on Tuesday, July 5 by Lyn McFarlane.
The Scarlet Cross is a crime thriller set in a hospital where nothing is as it seems.
Who is marking St Jude's patients for death?
Lyn McFarlane is a Canadian-Australian writer who has degrees in journalism, law and economics.
This clever and compulsive crime thriller takes you deep into the dark secrets of institutional power.
Two great upcoming author talk events at Nowra Library - go online at shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au to book your place.
Don't miss the opportunity to support these authors as well as learn about writing novels.
Opening this weekend, Bundanon's new exhibition season Parallel Landscapes brings together different ways to see the natural world.
The exhibitions are Landscape of the Soul by Arthur Boyd; The Hidden by Tim Georgeson and William Barton; and The River and the Sea by Reuben Ernest Brown (Uncle Ben Brown).
The exhibitions reflect the vision that the Boyd family established when they gifted the property to the public - to foster an appreciation of landscape and art.
Landscape of the Soul explores a lifetime of paintings by Arthur Boyd and features artworks largely drawn from the Bundanon Collection.
Presented alongside new artist commissions, the history and legacy of the Bundanon Collection will be brought to life through diverse perspectives and ways of engaging with the landscape.
As part of the new season, Bundanon has just released a series of artist workshops, talks, tours, guided bushwalks and more.
Visitors to Bundanon will be able to dine at Ramox Café and experience an updated seasonal menu from executive chef Doug Innes-Will.
The menu will include a brand-new signature seafood dish inspired by Arthur Boyd's famous painting Peter's fish and crucifixion.
There are many new ways to explore and connect with Bundanon this season - take the trip!
Parallel Landscapes will be held from July 3 - November 6. The Art Museum is open Wednesdays - Sundays, 10am - 5pm.
View the full program at bundanon.com.au
Across July the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre's Love it Live Season is really living up to its name with some exceptional shows that music fans are going to well, love!
On Friday, July 15 audiences are invited to top up their giggle juice, dress up in their Gatsby best (or just your finest finery) and head along to watch cabaret legend and sensational chanteuse, Catherine Alcorn hit the stage in the show, 30 Something.
Also starring Phil Scott (The Wharf Revue), the show takes you back in time to New Year's Eve, 1939, Bohemian Kings Cross with music from Fats Waller, Irving Berlin, Cab Calloway, Phil Collins, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, Prince and more!
A sensational show not to be missed.
Later in the month fans of the female voice can celebrate the sensational hits of the Ultimate Leading Ladies of our time with audience favourite Monique Montez.
The show will feature some of the biggest powerhouse divas who became the soundtrack of our lives from the 1950s to the noughties.
This will include songs from Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Dusty Springfield, Adele, Edith Piaf and many more all performed by this enigmatic and multiple award-winning vocalist.
If you love your music, be there.
And there are plenty more performances to get you tapping your toes and singing along throughout July.
For more information or to book please visit the website at shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or call the box office on 4429 5757.
Shoalhaven Regional Gallery has some exciting programs and fabulous exhibitions planned to satisfy visitors of all ages!
These holidays kids' workshops will run over both weeks. There are two drawing sessions with exhibiting artist James Gulliver Hancock for high school students, a brand-new workshop in art props for the under fives, as well as workshops in paint and fabric with educator Nicole Ison for ages three to five and six to 12. Tickets are selling fast so get in quick.
While at the Gallery don't miss three beautiful exhibitions, up between July 2 and August 27. Max Dingle has curated the spectacular exhibition Points on a Path, which presents the work of abstractionist Grace Burzese that allows for an open identification with how one relates to being.
They will both be speaking along with exhibition essay author Natalie McDonagh on Saturday, July 9 from noon.
Valley Pathways is James Gulliver Hancock's nostalgic exploration of the South Coast environment and the effect on him. James reinterprets the graphics of 1980s South Coast surf town designs from his childhood.
Julie Paterson's Modest Fancies in the Parlour takes its inspiration from the simple practices of the Meroogal sisters at the local historic house, who made their home lovely by mending what they had. Julie decorates an imaginary parlour utilising materials evocative of their times.
You can learn to make your own beautifully imperfect furnishings for your home with Julie at Slow-Stitch Saturday on August 6, where you can upcycle old favourite fabrics into a lampshade.
If you'd rather an ongoing pursuit, why not explore your creativity with local artist, Penny Craig. This four session workshop series is designed for anyone interested in art, and held on Wednesdays from 1 - 3pm, from July 27 to August 17. You will learn a broad range of skills, including abstract drawing, watercolours, pattern making, and air-drying clay in a fun and inclusive class designed to reduce stress and anxiety.
For details or to book in go to shoalhavenregionalgallery.com.au/bookings