Women hit the right notes on stage Advertising Feature

Catherine Alcorn: A cabaret legend and sensational chanteuse in the hit stage show, 30 Something. Photo: Supplied

Across July the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre's Love it Live Season is really living up to its name with some exceptional shows that music fans are going to well, love!

On Friday, July 15 audiences are invited to top up their giggle juice, dress up in their Gatsby best (or just your finest finery) and head along to watch cabaret legend and sensational chanteuse, Catherine Alcorn hit the stage in the show, 30 Something.



Also starring Phil Scott (The Wharf Revue), the show takes you back in time to New Year's Eve, 1939, Bohemian Kings Cross with music from Fats Waller, Irving Berlin, Cab Calloway, Phil Collins, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, Prince and more!

A sensational show not to be missed.

Later in the month fans of the female voice can celebrate the sensational hits of the Ultimate Leading Ladies of our time with audience favourite Monique Montez.



The show will feature some of the biggest powerhouse divas who became the soundtrack of our lives from the 1950s to the noughties.



This will include songs from Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Dusty Springfield, Adele, Edith Piaf and many more all performed by this enigmatic and multiple award-winning vocalist.

If you love your music, be there.

And there are plenty more performances to get you tapping your toes and singing along throughout July.

