Art for school holidays is here Advertising Feature

Julie Paterson: Nurse Porteous' Fruit Cake, 2022, watercolour and beeswax on cake tin. Stoneware vase with Mountain Devil flower. Photo: Supplied

Shoalhaven Regional Gallery has some exciting programs and fabulous exhibitions planned to satisfy visitors of all ages!

These holidays kids' workshops will run over both weeks. There are two drawing sessions with exhibiting artist James Gulliver Hancock for high school students, a brand-new workshop in art props for the under fives, as well as workshops in paint and fabric with educator Nicole Ison for ages three to five and six to 12. Tickets are selling fast so get in quick.

While at the Gallery don't miss three beautiful exhibitions, up between July 2 and August 27. Max Dingle has curated the spectacular exhibition Points on a Path, which presents the work of abstractionist Grace Burzese that allows for an open identification with how one relates to being.

They will both be speaking along with exhibition essay author Natalie McDonagh on Saturday, July 9 from noon.

Valley Pathways is James Gulliver Hancock's nostalgic exploration of the South Coast environment and the effect on him. James reinterprets the graphics of 1980s South Coast surf town designs from his childhood.

Julie Paterson's Modest Fancies in the Parlour takes its inspiration from the simple practices of the Meroogal sisters at the local historic house, who made their home lovely by mending what they had. Julie decorates an imaginary parlour utilising materials evocative of their times.

You can learn to make your own beautifully imperfect furnishings for your home with Julie at Slow-Stitch Saturday on August 6, where you can upcycle old favourite fabrics into a lampshade.

If you'd rather an ongoing pursuit, why not explore your creativity with local artist, Penny Craig. This four session workshop series is designed for anyone interested in art, and held on Wednesdays from 1 - 3pm, from July 27 to August 17. You will learn a broad range of skills, including abstract drawing, watercolours, pattern making, and air-drying clay in a fun and inclusive class designed to reduce stress and anxiety.