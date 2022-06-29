2021 Census data released: How the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla Shire go?

The South Coast is bucking the trend when it comes to the number of millennials versus baby boomers.
The latest census shows that millennials are closing the gap right across the nation.
The South Coast is a very different story however, with boomers well and truly outnumbering millennials.
In the Eurobodalla Shire, as of the 2021 census, there are around 7,143 millennials (people aged 26 - 41) where there are around 14,259 baby boomers (people aged 57 - 75).
The Eurobodalla-Shire has not joined national trends with the baby boomer population still dwarfing the millennials.
As for the Shoalhaven, there are around 21,969 millennials and around 35,918 baby boomers.
Similarly to the Eurobodalla Shire, the Shoalhaven has not kept to national trends, with baby boomer figures still remaining higher than millennials.
However, it is not just millennials and baby boomers where the South Coast has changed since the previous census in 2016.
Here is a breakdown of the figures regarding other issues and topics within the Eurobodalla Shire and Shoalhaven.
Population:
As of the 2021 census, the Eurobodalla-Shire now has a population of 43,497.
This population includes all postcodes within the Eurobodalla-Shire, being 2536 (19,333), 2537 (12,981), 2545 (1,117) and 2546 (10,066).
Housing:
Housing has been a major concern for residents within the Eurobodalla-Shire with the current housing crisis, leaving many without a roof over their head.
Here is what the 2021 census data says regarding the issue.
Total occupied dwellings in the Eurobodalla-Shire: 17,858
Total unoccupied dwellings in the Eurobodalla-Shire: 6,747
This data includes all postcodes within the Eurobodalla-Shire, being 2536 (7,833 occupied dwellings, 3,275 unoccupied dwellings), 2537 (5,322 occupied dwellings, 1,958 unoccupied dwellings), 2545 (433 occupied dwellings, 150 unoccupied dwellings) and 2546 (4,270 occupied dwellings, 1,364 unoccupied dwellings).
Health:
Physical and mental health are important statistics to consider when looking at a large population.
Here are the health stats for the Eurobodalla Shire:
Total individuals with one long-term health condition: 10,150
Total individuals with two long-term health conditions: 3,833
Total individuals with three or more long-term health conditions: 2,252
Total who did not state: 4,336
The South Coast has faced bushfires, floods and Covid-19 resulting in more strain on mental health.
Here are the mental health figures for the Eurobodalla-Shire.
Total number of Mental health conditions including depression and anxiety: 4,574
Religion:
Religion is one area which changes a lot when it comes to the census.
Here is the census data for religion in the Eurobodalla-Shire.
Total number of individuals with no religion: 18,444
Total number of Catholics: 8,306
Total number of Anglicans: 7,174
Total number of individuals who did not state: 3,886
Total number of Uniting Church individuals: 1,191
Australian Defence Force Service:
The Eurobodalla-Shire does not have the same defence facilities as the Shoalhaven, as is evident in the defence force data.
Here are the defence figures for the Eurobodalla-Shire.
Total personnel currently serving: 39
Total personnel previously served: 1,610
Total who has never served: 32,931
Total who have not stated: 2,956
Population:
As of the 2021 census, the Shoalhaven now has a population of 107,138.
This population includes all postcodes within the Shoalhaven, being 2535 (7,993), 2538 (2,580), 2539 (20,305), 2540 (48,267) and 2541 (28,038).
Housing:
Similarly to the Eurobodalla-Shire, housing has been a concern among residents in the Shoalhaven.
Here is what the 2021 census data says regarding the issue.
Total occupied dwellings in the Shoalhaven: 42,120
Total unoccupied dwellings in the Shoalhaven: 12,447
This data includes all postcodes within the Shoalhaven, being 2535 (3,305 occupied dwellings, 562 unoccupied dwellings), 2538 (925 occupied dwellings, 139 unoccupied dwellings), 2539 (8,411 occupied dwellings, 3612 unoccupied dwellings), 2540 (18,694 occupied dwellings, 7,361 unoccupied dwellings) and 2541 (10,785 occupied dwellings, 773 unoccupied dwellings).
Health:
Physical and mental health are important statistics to consider when looking at a large population.
Here are the health stats for the Shoalhaven:
Total individuals with one long-term health condition: 23,902
Total individuals with two long-term health conditions: 9,592
Total individuals with three or more long-term health conditions: 5,920
Total who did not state: 10,300
Like the Eurobodalla-Shire, bushfires, floods and Covid-19 have resulted in more strain on mental health.
Here are the mental health figures for the Shoalhaven.
Total number of Mental health conditions including depression and anxiety: 12,106
Religion:
Religion is one area which changes a lot when it comes to the census.
Here is the census data for religion in the Shoalhaven.
Total number of individuals with no religion: 43,935
Total number of Catholics: 20,047
Total number of Anglicans: 18,843
Total number of individuals who did not state: 8,490
Total number of Uniting Church individuals: 2,934
Australian Defence Force Service:
The Shoalhaven is a defence area, with facilities such as HMAS Albatross.
Here are the defence figures for the Shoalhaven.
Total personnel currently serving: 1,606
Total personnel previously served: 4,080
Total who has never served: 77,887
Total who have not stated: 6,423
For a more in depth look at data and figures of the 2021 census, visit https://www.abs.gov.au/census/find-census-data/search-by-area
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
