Further upgrades on the way for Boongaree

Improved sporting fields and an expanded carpark are in the works at Berry's Boongaree reserve.
This week, $1.82 million in state government funding was announced to upgrade the park's junior and senior sporting fields, which are home to the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads rugby league club, cricket club, and touch football league.
Extensive earthworks are proposed to improve drainage, and in turn make the fields more playable after wet weather hits.
Technical design work is now underway, and due to be completed by November. Construction crews are set to break ground in February 2023.
The funded upgrades are part of a multi-stage master plan for the new park. Improvements to the fields were identified in stages five and seven, along with the need for more car parking and footpaths.
Car parking has been an issue at Boongaree since its opening, and this month Shoalhaven City Council has re-opened community consultation on the matter.
An extra 80 car spaces are proposed for North St, west of Alexandra St.
The current consultation will build on existing work done with local residents and park patrons.
Shoalhaven City Council is asking residents with an interest to complete an online survey; feedback on other parking issues, including long vehicle parking, at Boongaree will be accepted.
Locals have until July 10 to share their thoughts in the online survey. Hard copies are also available from the council.
