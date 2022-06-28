South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven City Council amend master plan to include more local parks for future upgrades

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated June 28 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crest Park, North Nowra - One of the local Nowra Parks on the amended master plan list created by the Shoalhaven City Council. Picture: Provided.

A priority list of Master Plans has been amended by Shoalhaven City Council in order to include more local Shoalhaven Parks in need of upgrades.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.