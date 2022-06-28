A priority list of Master Plans has been amended by Shoalhaven City Council in order to include more local Shoalhaven Parks in need of upgrades.
Master plans are important as they assist Council in determining upcoming work programs and financial plans and are beneficial for grant funding applications.
Advertisement
The proposed master plan priority list was reported to Council in their recent Ordinary Meeting and as a result of the meeting, the council will now consider a funding request of $300,000 per year within the City Lifestyles budget to facilitate the development and completion of Master plans for Council owned or managed parks and reserves.
Councillor Serena Copley, who fought hard for these amendments to be made said this master plan will allow for much needed upgrades to local Nowra parks.
"I've wanted to see more local and residential parks receive upgrades where there would be a strong benefit to the community," Councillor Copley said.
"A Master Plan is the first stage of progressing a project to the 'shovel ready' stage.
"Council reviewed the previous priority list and decided that more focus should be given to sites where there is a high level or community need and gaps in the provision of social infrastructure."
READ MORE:
Originally, the Master Plan focused on parks which were seen as large tourism parks and did not focus on smaller local parks.
Councillor Copley said it was great to see this amendment made, as West Nowra has had very few upgrades in the past.
"West Nowra was essentially forgotten, so this is great to see it finally getting some love with the Rannoch Drive Reserve Park being added to the master plan," she said.
The Shoalhaven parks included on the amended master plan priority list are:
Councillor Copley said now that the priority list has been decided, the Council can prepare budget submissions to deliver improvements and infrastructure upgrades in the coming years.
"The council is also now in a much stronger position to secure external grant funding for these projects," she said.
Once the Master Plan is developed, it will be provided to the Shoalhaven community for a community engagement plan to provide locals an opportunity for consultation and give feedback to the council.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.