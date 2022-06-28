Special initiative 'Music for the Mind' is improving the mental health of young people in Nowra and surrounds.
Stella Studioz, a Shoalhaven music and arts school has spent the last five years running the program and plans to continue it into the future.
The mental health program aims to help individuals, ranging from 16 to 25, who come from all walks of life and may be struggling with addiction, alcohol, or other mental wellbeing issues.
Sian Ludlow, Founder and Director of the studio and Sam Tacey, Managing Director of the studio both believe the program which runs for 10 weeks, has been a huge success.
"This is a place for these people who have these issues to express themselves," Ms Ludlow said.
"We're really seeing that music is a great way to manage mental health."
Many conventional licensed therapy offices currently have a six month waiting list in the Shoalhaven, this is why the team at Stella Studioz believe it is important for programs like 'Music for the Mind', as it shows there are ways other than therapy to deal with mental health.
"There is a lot happening at the moment in the world, so music and the arts are important to keep you busy and having fun," Ms Ludlow said.
The program has been running in conjunction with Oolong House, an Aboriginal cooperation in Nowra, aimed at providing residential treatment for Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and non-Indigenous men who may have problems with alcohol and other drugs and rehabilitating them back into society.
Mr Tacey said they were initially approached by Oolong House a long time ago and have since grown the program into what it is now.
"These are young people who are just starting their lives, they have just been released from jail, they're on probation and we're trying to help them deal with this in a safe environment through the arts," he said.
"We have had some great success stories."
Both Ms Ludlow and Mr Tacey said they had seen multiple people return to Stella Studioz after the 10 week program to continue learning instruments or other art forms.
"We've had people come back to tell us they have completely recovered," Ms Ludlow said.
"They have a job, they are working - we probably have six hours worth or testimonials and footage of incredible recovery stories and letters written to us."
The program doesn't just use music as a rehabilitation form however; all sorts of creative art commodities are utilised.
'Music for the Mind' uses art such as drawing and even filming as not everyone who comes through the program are interested in music.
"I had the perfect storm one time where we had a group of people and only one of them was interested in music," Mr Tacey said.
"The person who was interested in music had come out of jail and spent the time writing raps.
"So we decided to have the whole group work together and create a rap video - they all loved it, they learnt film and editing while the individual got to write and express himself through rap."
While 'Music for the Mind' is the main program which focuses on improving individuals, Stella Studioz also runs events for young children to get them interested in music.
'Let's Make Noise' is a Wiggles style workshop run in Shoalhaven pre schools where the young kids get involved in performance and music activities.
"Teaching kids music is great because they might find an interest that they continue to pursue as they grow up," Mr Tacey said.
Stella Studioz will also soon be implementing educational programs to give students Certificate III's in music creation and eventually film.
However, where there are various events and programs available, both Ms Ludlow and Mr Tacey are particularly proud of the work 'Music for the Mind' does.
"These people are improving themselves, its an improvement driven by them," Mr Tacey said.
"And that is what's important."
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
