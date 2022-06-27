Trains at 10km/h? Rail union's go-slow day on Tuesday

South Coast commuters could find their train to Sydney going just 10 kilometres an hour on Tuesday.
Rail employees are launching a week of industrial action over what they consider is an unsafe New Intercity Fleet.
Advertisement
Train driver and Rail Tram and Bus Union delegate for Wollongong Rob Kennedy said a go-slow is the first phase of a week of industrial action.
"The action the Locomotive Division is taking is Tuesday is a go-slow day," Mr Kennedy said.
"So that's a maximum of 60 kilometres per hour. Some drivers might choose to drive at 10 kilometres an hour, some may choose to drive at 60.
"It's up to drivers, up to a maximum of 60 kilometres per hour."
Wednesday will be the start of an indefinite ban on union members working in the Rail Operations Centre.
Thursday, train drivers will refuse to travel in trains as a passenger, which means there will be limits on which routes they will drive.
On Friday they will not drive any foreign-owned trains; on the South Coast line that means only Tangaras will be used.
There is also an ongoing ban on cleaners cleaning up hazardous waste.
Transport for NSW is expecting the protected industrial action to cause "significant disruption to rail services".
"Trains on suburban lines on Tuesday are expected to run on an amended timetable with a reduction of up to 50 per cent of normal services during the peak period," a Transport for NSW statement said.
"There will likely be significant delays and impacts on NSW TrainLink Intercity and long distance regional services, with these customers advised to limit travel to essential circumstances only on Tuesday."
The long-running dispute revolves around the RTBU's concerns about the safety of the New Intercity Fleet.
That fleet is meant to run on the South Coast line but the dispute keeps holding up the arrival.
A major safety concern, they say, is that train staff will monitor the platforms inside the train via on-board cameras, rather than leaning out and checking it directly.
The RTBU claims the cameras have blind spots that could mean someone may fall unseen into the gap between the train and platform.
Also, being inside a closed train, they would not hear them call out either.
Advertisement
"The guards are no longer guards on the train - they are no longer doing the platform duties," Mr Kennedy said.
"We drive the train - they want us to do that as well We've got to be concentrating on driving the train not doing the platform duties. That's why we have a guard.
"We would be unable to see if someone fell down between the train. We would be unable to hear if someone fell down between the train.
"We close the doors, the cameras go off, we take off."
Mr Kennedy admitted it was "unfortunate" commuters would be inconvenienced by the industrial action.
"But I'm certain that if the travelling public knew we were doing this over safety I don't think they would have a problem with it," he said.
Advertisement
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.