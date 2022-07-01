Bushwalking is a great pastime which offers a chance to exercise as you get in touch with nature, often in places only accessible on foot.
It also allows you to immerse yourself in breathtaking surroundings and see flora and fauna you may not find anywhere else.
Whether you are a serious bushwalker or just want to get close to nature while you are in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, there are plenty of bushwalking tracks right here in the Illawarra and its surrounds for you to try, and we have picked six of the best.
Please note: A number of alerts are in place in national parks in the area due to recent heavy rains, including closures of areas and entire parks in some cases. Please go to the alerts page and search for the park you wish to visit before going.
The Coast track in Sydney's Royal National Park is an epic 26-killometre one-way trek from Bundeena to Otford that will take most people two days to complete in its entirety, or you can just do a section.
Along the way you will enjoy incredible coastal lookouts, swimming spots and seasonal wildflowers.
Starting from the village of Bundeena, you head to Otford railway station, past beaches and bays, across magnificent sandstone escarpments and through patches of coastal heath and rainforest.
You may spot sea birds or migrating humpback whales between May and October.
You will also pass rainforest-fringed beaches, including Little Marley, Wattamolla, Garie and Burning Palms, and see ancient Aboriginal engravings and heritage-listed shack communities.
If staying overnight, the best way is to pack a backpack and spend the night at North Era campground (book in advance). PLEASE NOTE: The campground is currently closed due to flooding.
Please note, some closures are currently in place along the track. Check alerts for details here.
Combining several hiking tracks, this extended day walk is one of the best in the region, thanks to the scenic views of the coast and Sydney, and access to forest picnic spots.
The 14-kilometre one-way Forest walk will take five to six hours to complete and will immerse you in nature.
If tackled in its entirety, you will complete several walks through magnificent cliff-top rainforest and dry eucalypts.
You can start your trek from either Coalcliff (Wodi Wodi track) or Austinmer. After a sharp ascension you will snake your way along a leisurely 11-kilometre Forest walk offering superb views of the panoramic coast below.
Wander through upland swamps and tall blackbutt-apple shale forest on your way to Sublime Point lookout, before the track takes a steep turn to Austinmer via a narrow cliff ledge and several ladders.
The walk ends at Lady Fuller park.
PLEASE NOTE: The Sublime Point Walking Track component of this walk is currently closed.
The iconic Pigeon House Mountain Didthul walking track in Morton National Park is considered one of the best bushwalks on the NSW South Coast.
The five-kilometre walk will take 2.5 to 3.5 hours to complete.
This track is challenging at times as it is very steep and involves some ladders, but you will be rewarded with breathtaking views.
You will hike through forest, heathland and age-old sandstone before coming to a series of ladders that lead you to the summit and the view of cliffs and gorges within the Budawang Wilderness, all carved by the Clyde River.
On clear days, you may be able to see as far as Jervis Bay and Bermagui.
Keep an eye out for lyrebirds along the final portion of the track, where you will see rare Pigeon House Ash eucalypts.
You can enjoy lunch at the top of the mountain or head back down to the picnic area.
Starting at the Minnamurra Rainforest Centre, Minnamurra Falls walk is a 4.2-kilometres return journey that will take one to two hours to complete along an elevated boardwalk and paved tracks.
The starting point is roughly halfway through the Lyrebird loop walk, which you can add on to extend your bushwalk
Along the way, you will see spectacular rainforest, a waterfall, trickling streams, moss-covered rocks and feathered ferns.
From the viewing platforms enjoy canyon views and the rainforest canopy, as well as the lower and upper portions of Minnamurra Falls.
While steep in some parts, there are plenty of places to find a seat and sit back and watch the butterflies, animal and birdlife. You may even spot a lyrebird
PLEASE NOTE: The Minnamurra Falls walk is currently closed. Before going there, please check local alerts here. The Lyrebird loop walk was open at the time of writing.
Budderoo Track is a 24-kilometre return trail that can be used for both cycling and walking, and offers scenic views of wildflowers in spring and fabulous birdwatching.
The track follows the scenic highlands on the western ridge of Budderoo National Park, where you will see heathlands and eucalypts.
As you pass through forests of bloodwood, you might see a swamp wallaby grazing in the grassy woodlands, while spring will see the heathlands erupt in vibrant wildflowers, which in turn attract birds including the superb fairy wren and tawny crowned honeyeater.
The Cooks Nose Walking Track takes you through Barren Grounds Nature Reserves' rich heathlands towards the escarpment overlooking Kangaroo Valley.
The eight-kilometre return trek is steep in places but you will be rewarded with spectacular views.
In spring, you will see bursts of colour from the wildflowers, including red and yellow Christmas bells. Birdlife abounds, including the striated fieldwren, eastern bristlebird and ground parrot, and you might even see eagles riding the thermal air currents above Kangaroo Valley or a flock of black cockatoos.
Griffiths Walking Track is an eight-kilometre loop in Barren Grounds Nature Reserve which offer outstanding views and birdwatching opportunities.
Your journey takes you through diverse vegetation, including heathland, woodland and rainforest. Spring will see a vibrant display of wildflowers while in winter, large yellow swamp banksias are in bloom.
You will find honeyeaters, southern emu wrens and even a ground parrot or bristlebird.
The walk will take you across dramatic cliffs lining Kangaroo Valley and the coastline beyond. Climb up Saddleback Trig before continuing to one of the walk's highlights; a naturally formed stone bridge across Lamonds Creek, before the trail ends back at Barren Grounds picnic area.
Details: For more information about bushwalking safety click here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
