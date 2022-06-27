Shoalhaven sport facilities will soon receive a share of $4.32 million for major upgrades.
Coming from the NSW Government's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund, the grants will give three main Shoalhaven sport facilities much needed makeovers.
Advertisement
State Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock said the grants would provide more modern, inclusive and accessible facilities within the Shoalhaven.
"Playing sport with your local team is a quintessential part of our lifestyle," Mrs Hancock said.'
"This funding will modernise facilities for local clubs, associations and councils, and enable more local residents to enjoy the benefits of sport and active recreation."
The Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund which is providing these grants, is a two-year $200 million program with grants from $1 million to $5 million available.
READ MORE:
Minister for Tourism and Sport, Stuart Ayers said the Fund would keep communities across NSW healthy, active and connected.
"As communities grow, providing inclusive and accessible facilities that can be used by multiple sports is vital," Mr Ayers said.
"This program is enabling people of all ages and abilities to get on the court or pitch and enjoy the benefits that sport offers."
The three facilities in the Shoalhaven benefiting from these grants and the amount they are receiving include:
The $1 million will be used for refurbishments and a fit-out and covered outdoor sports courts.
The $1.5 million will be used to upgrade the sports park, as well as upgrades to the all wheels skate park.
The $1.82 million will be used in the construction of a regional multiuse sport field.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.