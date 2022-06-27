The Nowra Bridge Project team has decided to have some fun and recreate a bit of Shoalhaven history.
141 years ago in 1881, photos were taken of builders constructing the original Nowra Bridge; now in 2022 with the current $342 million Nowra Bridge Project, photos have been taken of the current team to recreate the historic images.
Nowra Bridge Project Manager Ryan Whiddon said the photo aimed to embody the hard work and effort of all who were involved in constructing the bridge, while paying homage to builders who came before.
"More than 2500 workers, designers and engineers have played a part in getting the Nowra Bridge Project to a stage where we now have a third bridge crossing the Shoalhaven River," Mr Whiddon said.
"While we could not gather all those people for the photo, we hope this photo embodies the hard work and effort of all involved."
The idea to recreate such a historic image arrived very early in the project timeline, with the team knowing it was something they had to do.
"Just as Transport NSW is committed to providing new roads and infrastructure that will serve out communities well into the future, we believe it is important to pay homage to our rich history and to those who paved the way before us," he said.
Mr Whiddon said it was a picture hanging in the site office which first constructed the idea for the photo recreation, with the team all eager to get involved.
"The historic photo of the original bridge being built in 1881 hangs in the Nowra Bridge Project site office," he said.
"From the start, we knew we wanted to recreate the iconic shot."
But it wasn't just a simple 'before and now' photo recreation, the team decided to take the idea to 're create' very seriously, taking a moment to dress up as if it were 1881 all over again.
The new Nowra Bridge Project is a $342 million project jointly funded by NSW state and Federal Governments and is expected to be complete by mid 2024.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
