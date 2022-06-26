Tight racing for Velo Club members

Josh Henry took the win in feature handicap on the Nowra Velo Club's criterium program on Sunday.
Henry won this combined A and B grade race over 30 minutes plus two extra laps on the 800 metre circuit at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park with a margin of 20 metres.
Henry rode from bunch two in this event along with Ben Wallis, Gavin Nethery and Hugh Vaughan.
The scratch riders were Josh Ludman and Curtis Trkulja. They had the task of giving bunch two a lap start with bunch three having two laps start.
Bunch three composed Mitch Blackburn, Cameron Harrison, Harry Ludman, Mark Williams, Jason Spence, Chris Harrison and Brad Oaten.
Henry, Wallis and Nethery from bunch two held off the Ludman/Trkulja chase for the full distance, aided by the withdrawal of Trkulja at half distance.
Blackburn and Cameron Harrison also held their position with Balckburn taking second and Harrison third in a hectic finish.
Wallis finished fourth, ahead of Nethery with Josh Ludman just missing out on the catch and finishing sixth with the fastest time.
Callum Burge returned to local racing after a summer and autumn season of triathlon racing to win the C grade race.
Burge attacked the field and took a handy lead with three laps remaining but was chased down by the bell. However, Burge was not done yet and took off again half way through the final lap to win by ten metres.
Zac Peters claimed second in a close finish ahead of Doug Gray, Trent Wiseman, Kieren Harrison and Montana Doubell.
Alexis Bell was seventh, ahead of Gary Bryce, Bill Stahlhut, Adrian McMillan, Dave Gray and Garry Porter.
Jamie Overton continues to hold his finish form as he took out the win in the D grade race over 25 minutes and two extra laps.
The field remained mostly together throughout the distance wherea charging Ned Grootenboer was held off with Skye Bell in third position over the line.
Rob Pickard finished fourth ahead of Patrick Ozolins, Matt Grootenboer and Scott Jobson.
The Nowra Velo Club returns to Braidwood Road next Sunday for another of those two rider time trials over 20 kilometres.
This event will start in Wugan Street in the Albatross Aviation Technology Park at 8.30 am.
