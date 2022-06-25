South Coast Register
Shelley Hancock MP set to officially open the Berry to Bomaderry upgrade

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 25 2022 - 12:30am
Shelley Hancock MP set to officially open the Berry to Bomaderry upgrade

Parliamentary Secretary for the South Coast Shelley Hancock will join with Transport for NSW and contractor Downer Seymour Whyte to officially open the Princess Highway - Berry to Bomaderry upgrade.

