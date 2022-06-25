Shelley Hancock MP set to officially open the Berry to Bomaderry upgrade

Parliamentary Secretary for the South Coast Shelley Hancock will join with Transport for NSW and contractor Downer Seymour Whyte to officially open the Princess Highway - Berry to Bomaderry upgrade.
The $450 million transport project is set to improve safety, increase road capacity and improve traffic flow.
The upgrade is set to deliver better and more reliable journeys, as per the stated goals.
Major work on the project began in late 2018, with the NSW Government engaging Downer Seymour White Joint Venture to build the upgrade.
With the completion of the highway upgrade, it will be the final piece of major road upgraded in the area.
Over 30 kilometres of highway have been upgraded between Gerringong and Bomaderry, with initial work beginning in 2012.
The opening will officially happen tomorrow, June 26, with unveiling proceedings starting at 9:45am.
The location of the opening will be at Pestells Lane/Meroo Road.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
