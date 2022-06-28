Launch your beauty career Advertising Feature

Shoalhaven Community College: The College is known for its friendly and reassuring learning environment, its flexibility and high-quality training. It's popular with students and employers alike. Photo: Supplied

Shoalhaven Community College's Hair & Beauty Academy is the largest hair and beauty school in the Shoalhaven region, with modern, spacious, well-equipped hair and beauty training rooms.

It also offers the biggest range of hair and beauty qualifications in the area from short courses through to diplomas.



As a registered training organisation overseen by the government, all hair and beauty qualifications are nationally accredited, which means they are recognised by employers across the country.

Most hair and beauty qualifications offer government subsidies, making them more affordable.

Graduates are highly regarded in the hair and beauty industry and experience high employment rates. Many local salon owners choose the hair and beauty school for their apprentices and trainees.



"As a Community College, we can offer hands-on individualised training to small groups," says Hair and Beauty co-ordinator, Lillian Spence. "We also run short evening courses in skill sets to suit people already working in the industry who are looking to upgrade their skills. All our trainers are local business owners or work in local salons and are from the area. It's a very supportive and connected environment to learn in."

The Hair & Beauty Academy also deliver apprenticeships and traineeships. They offer flexible study options to suit your business and your apprentice or trainee, including face-to-face, online, work-based or a combination to meet your needs.

"We are approved to deliver a range of apprenticeships and traineeships through our team of highly qualified and skilled trainers who specialise in the latest training packages," Lillian said. "Students receive personalised support and training for any level of experience.

"All NSW apprentices and most new-entrant trainees are eligible for funding under the NSW Government's Smart and Skilled initiative for the qualification that supports their apprenticeship or traineeship."

The Academy is excited to again be hosting their annual Hair & Beauty Open Week from November, 7-11. This is a wonderful opportunity to experience the facilities first-hand, meet the trainers and find out how you can kick-start your career in the hair and beauty industry.



Save the date and follow on Instagram: kiama_shoalhaven_community_co or Facebook at KiamaShoalhavenCommunityColleges for regular updates on what's happening.

Term 3 courses are beginning in July and there are still limited places available.

