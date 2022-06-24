Shoalhaven Tigers look for fifth straight win in match-up against Newcastle

The Shoalhaven Tigers will look to continue their push for first positioning in the Waratah League as they gun for their fifth straight win against the Newcastle Falcons.
It's been a fantastic couple of weeks for the Tigers who have appeared to come alive in every sense of the word, as their game looks polished on both side of the ball.
Coming off a convincing win against the Wagga Wagga Heat while dealing with a injury shortened roster, the side looks ready and prepared to take any opponent on.
Dynamic forward Kyle Leslie has led the side in recent weeks, scoring 20 or more in four straight matches, knocking down 18 three pointers over the last four wins.
However, it has been a full team effort, with every Tiger leaving a lasting imprint on their recent games.
Jake Wilson and Zac Ottosson continue to bring a strong defensive identity to the Tigers, while also crashing the class and providing an inside scoring presence.
Point guard Billy Campbell, while he doesn't put a lot of points on the board (4.67 ppg), provides strong playmaking, knowing exactly where to find his guys for easy shots.
While Will and Tom Ozolins are both consistent secondary scoring threats, who can both knock down the three, having nailed 11 each this season.
Captain Bruce Ozolins (19.1 ppg) was missed last weeked as he unable to play as a result of an injury, it is still unclear whether or not he will return this weekend.
The Tigers also continue to miss combo guard Aaron Puljic (13.8 ppg) who has missed over a month with an ankle injury.
This weeks match against the ninth place Newcastle Falcons is another match the Tigers should be looking as one they can't miss grabbing, with the Falcons struggling this season, currently sitting with a record of 3-9.
Newcastle currently is in the midst of a four game losing streak, most recently being blown out by the Camden Valley Wildfire 66-82.
Shoalhaven will look to slow down veteran Kieron Moss, who's coming off a 25 point outing in their last match.
However the depth and strength of the Tigers side on paper looks to be too much for the Falcons to handle.
Sitting only one game back of the first seed Hills Hornets (10-2), this weekend should see a very focused and driven Shoalhaven unit.
The match tips off at 11:00am at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday June 25.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
