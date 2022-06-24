South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Kiama MP Gareth Ward's sexual assault charges mentioned in court

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:37am, first published 12:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama MP Gareth Ward will next appear in Nowra Local Court on August 19. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Court proceedings in relation to historical sexual assault charges against Kiama MP Gareth Ward have been adjourned for eight weeks after a mention in Nowra court on June 24.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.