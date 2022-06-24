Court proceedings in relation to historical sexual assault charges against Kiama MP Gareth Ward have been adjourned for eight weeks after a mention in Nowra court on June 24.
Mr Ward, 41, was charged in March with assaulting a 17-year-old boy at Meroo Meadow, near Bomaderry, in February 2013, and sexually abusing a 27-year-old man in Sydney in September 2015.
Mr Ward has not officially entered pleas on the charges, but has vehemently denied the allegations through statements to the media.
Mr Ward did not appear in person for his mention before Magistrate Lisa Viney.
Magistrate Viney was told in court a charge certificate for Mr Ward's matters had been filed, and a case conference was scheduled for August 8.
He will next appear in Nowra Local Court on Friday, August 19.
