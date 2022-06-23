Police release CCTV footage as part of stabbing investigation

Homicide Squad detectives have released CCTV footage as they continue to investigate the fatal stabbing of a man on the South Coast earlier this year.
Just before 4.20am on Tuesday, January 4, emergency services were called to the intersection of Haigh Avenue and Worrigee Street at Nowra, following reports a man had been located unconscious suffering a stab wound.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and performed CPR, however he died at hospital a short time later.
He has since been formally identified as 51-year-old Michael Kerr.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad established Strike Force Lodder to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Kerr's death.
As part of ongoing investigations, strike force detectives have released CCTV footage of Mr Kerr walking south along nearby Kinghorne Street a short time before he was injured.
Strike force detectives have also released CCTV footage of a vehicle which was seen in the area at the time of the incident. It's described as being a white Mitsubishi ASX SUV.
Police also want to speak to a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his early 20s, with brown hair; he's depicted in CCTV footage as a front seat passenger of the SUV.
As investigations under Strike Force Lodder continue, anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the surrounding area between 3am and 5am on Tuesday 4 January 2022, or who may have information which could assist detectives is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
