LEGO fans get ready to start school holidays in style

Looking for something fun and exciting to kick off the school holidays?
Well then look no further than Berry, for an epic day of fun for the whole family.
Playwell Events will be hosting its very own 'Brick Show' at the Berry Public School, where some of the best unique and orginal LEGO will be on display.
The event will have over 30 custom LEGO models on show at the event, with a variety of themes to appeal to every brick fanatic.
Famous LEGO themes on display include Stars Wars, LEGO Architecture and Ninjago, as well as a massive city instillation.
The event will also have play tables set up for guests to let their creativity flow and put their own skills to the test designing something original.
LEGO sets will also be available on the day to purchase from vendors across the event.
The event will run Sunday July 3, across two sessions running from 10am to 4pm.
Tickets can be bought here.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
