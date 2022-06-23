South Coast Register
Nowra author Corey Tutt wins Book of the Year award

By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 23 2022 - 7:09am
DEADLY SCIENCE: Corey Tutt's book, The First Scientists: Deadly Inventions and Innovations from Australia's First Peoples, has won book of the year for younger children at the 2022 Australian Book Industry Awards.

Corey Tutt has already picked up an Order of Australia Medal this year, and now, the Nowra-born author can add Book of the Year to his growing list of accolades.

