Man charged with pouring petrol over 1yo

A man will appear in court today after allegedly pouring petrol over an infant in suburban Wollongong.
Police were called to a home in Mount Saint Thomas after reports of a domestic assault about 8pm Tuesday.
A 48-year-old woman, at home with a one-year-old girl, was verbally abused by a 41-year-old man she knew, police said.
It's alleged the woman took the child into a different room and barricaded the door with a pram, before the man forced the door open and poured petrol on the child.
The man then allegedly followed the woman as she washed the child's face, before hitting the woman over the back of the head with a glass.
The woman and child left the premises and contacted police.
The child was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and did not need hospital treatment.
The man was arrested at the home and taken to Wollongong Police Station, where he was charged with three counts of assault, destroy or damage property and stalk/intimidate intend fear etc physical harm.
He was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court today.
