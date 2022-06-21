Ludman, Trkulja set to travel as racing season heats up

The Nowra Velo Club's junior riders are all travelling for racing this season and gaining valuable experience and competition.
While Cameron Harrison, Harry Ludman and Hugh Vaughn have been racing at Port Macquarie, Illawarra and in the Hunter Valley, Curtis Trkulja and Josh Ludman are travelling further afield.
In July, Curtis will be racing in a national junior three day event at the Tour of the Tropics in Cairns, North Queensland, while Josh will be racing in an international junior series of events in Ireland.
The Tour of the Tropics is over three days in the Cairns and Atherton Tablelands districts and the junior event is held alongside the elite rider's national road series program.
Curtis will race in four stages in three days starting on October 8.
Meanwhile Josh will leave Australia on July 8 with his program starting on July 12 in Country Clare for six days of racing.
Josh will be part of an international junior team, Williams Racing Experience, alongside another of his Australian based team mates and other riders from the United States.
Over the past couple of months Curtis and Josh have been travelling to various state and national events including racing at Wagga Wagga, Cootamundra, the Illawarra and Sydney.
Curtis also took part in the Australian Junior Track Championships in Brisbane, where he was awarded a bronze medal in the points race.
Stay tuned for more upcoming racing for the Nowra Velo Club juniors.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
