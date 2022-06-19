Riders team up for time trial

Gavin Nethery and Ben Wallis teamed up to win the Nowra Velo Club's two rider time trial on Sunday.
This event was over 20 kilometres on Braidwood Road.
Instead of the usual road race that features groups of riders, this event with two rider teams racing at two minute intervals was a safer option on the road that is still weather damaged.
Richard Vitiello teamed with Kieren Harrison to win the handicap section of the event.
The overall winning team of Nethery and Wallis was seeded to start last and they raced over the course in 31 minutes 20.6 seconds.
The second best time of the day went to Jason Green (Marconi CC) and Chris Chow (Waratah Masters CC) and they recorded a time of 32 minutes 20.10 seconds. In third position was the Marconi CC team, Dave Jacobs and Tom
Mately and their time was 33 minutes 17.77 seconds. This team also finished second in the handicap section of the race.
Vitiello and Harrison were the fourth fastest team in 35 minutes neat. Josh Henry and Jon Schol were fifth (35:22.10) ahead of the veteran ironman team of Bill Stahlhut and Rob Pickard (35:59.95).
Another Marconi CC team with Frank Quattrone and Glenn Gorman finished seventh (37:15.84) followed by Gary Bryce and Garry Porter (37:23.52), Michael Thompson and Frank Neri (37:46.27), Jo Chalain and Kate Darke (38:37.40) and Jamie Overton and Dave Gray (39:12.23).
Criterium racing returns to the Nowra Velo Club program next Sunday with graded events on the Albatross Aviation Technology Park circuit, starting at 8.30 am.
