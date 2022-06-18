RFS save Sussex Inlet man and pet cat from house fire

A man and his pet cat have been rescued from a house fire in Sussex Inlet earlier this morning.
At approximately 6:30am, NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) members responded to reports of a structure fire in the Shoalhaven township.
Early reports indicated smoke issuing from a residential home along with the smoke detector sounding.
NSW RFS fire fighters from Sussex Inlet Rural Fire Brigade arrived at a home on Boat Harbour Drive a short time later to find smoke issuing from the first floor.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus made entry into the home to conduct a search of the structure and extinguish the blaze.
During the search operation, a single occupant was located and rescued from the home.
Firefighters transferred the elderly occupant to medical teams from both NSW RFS and NSW Ambulance for assessment.
The group then re-entered the structure to continue extinguishing the fire.
The homeowner's pet feline then made themselves known and was also rescued from the home.
Cudmirrah, St Georges Basin and Wandandian RFS Brigades also attended the scene along with the NSW Police Force.
"Through the good work by firefighters, the fire was contained to one bedroom," Shoalhaven District Manager, Inspector Jonathan Hill said.
Hill noted the cause of the fire is still under investigation but took the chance to use the incident as an example of the importance of home fire safety and ensuring that your smoke alarm is working.
NSW Ambulance took the single occupant to hospital for further assessment.
The occupant's family has taken the pet feline into care.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
