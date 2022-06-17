Illaroo and Culburra clash highlights pivotal round of Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Football in the Shoalhaven has been great in 2022 with not even the torrid weather providing much of a hiccup throughout the early portion of the season.
The teams of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield have been putting in strong performances, week in and week out with no match being a true walk in the park, no matter the strength of the side.
This season has also seen a huge amount of table movement with sides consistently fluctuating up and down the ladder, for Illaroo F.C this hasn't rung more true.
Starting the season in the upper echelon of the table, but after back to back losses to Manyana and Bomaderry - ninth and eighth place respectively - the side has found themselves drop from third all the way to sixth place.
For Culburra the team has moved between the 5-7 positions all season (currently in seventh) with the side consistently putting up tough fights, indicated by the side having three ties in six games.
It'll be a match that both sides wish to grab if they want to make it back to the top of the ladder.
Illaroo don't have an easy path ahead with half their defence and holding midfield unavailable.
Jarvis Strand went down with a groin injury last week, striker Jake McMillan has moved to England and Ryan Goodsell and Lachlan Thevenin are missing the match for personal reasons.
The side isn't dead in the water with talent still strong across the field, as their options on attack are still solid.
It'll be a match that will really show the resiliency and depth of the side, if they are able to pull through.
If Culburra are able to chuck another win on the board, then there's a chance at them being able to creep back into the conversation of the upper sides.
The Cougars will just have to become more consistent in their attack if they wish to break through.
Across the rest of the league there also a number of other interesting games kicking off tomorrow.
Manyana and Bomaderry square off in a match that should be pretty evenly matched.
With Manyana's home ground a pretty good advantage for the side, it is definitely a match they could grab, but it could also easily one that ends in a tie.
As both sides are at the bottom of the ladder, it'll come down to which side really wants it more.
Fourth place United have been strong this year but going up against first place Milton-Ulladulla on their home ground is a pretty tall task.
United will seriously have to focus their efforts on slowing down the attack of the Panthers, which is definitely easier said then done.
If they are able to pull out the win, it would put the rest of the league on notice and really establish the strength of their side.
However, the Panthers may just be too strong on their home ground.
Second place St Georges Basin have been one of those teams you don't want to verse this year, as they make everything difficult and they really take control of most matches by dictating the pace they wish to play at.
While fifth place Heads have had an up and down season, they have been very solid on their home ground and are not going to make things easy for the Dragons.
This match could definitely be another grinded out affair that results in either a narrow loss or a draw.
Third place Huskisson has the bye this week.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
