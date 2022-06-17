South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Illaroo and Culburra clash highlights pivotal round of Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 17 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illaroo F.C. celebrating in their earlier 3-0 win vs Heads F.C. Picture: Team Shot Studios.

Football in the Shoalhaven has been great in 2022 with not even the torrid weather providing much of a hiccup throughout the early portion of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.