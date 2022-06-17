Leagues club grant offers shot in the arm for Group Seven clubs

Delta, Omicron, El Nina - grassroots rugby league has the felt the brunt of all of them over the past two years, but the latter was arguably the toughest to swallow.
While the COVID pandemic ground everything to a halt, an unprecedented deluge of the Illawarra and South Coast wrenched the handbrake back on just as competitions were kicking off.
The hope is current blue skies will continue, but the legacy of wet weather is still being felt by clubs, none more so than in Group Seven.
As such, football operations manager Ashton Sims was "taken aback" when contacted by St George Illawarra chairman and St George Leagues Club board member Craig Young with the offer of substantial cash injection.
The $25,000 grant will be distributed to both senior and junior clubs on the bounce back from wet weather hell as part of NSW Leagues Clubs' community grants program.
"Through the Australian Sports foundation there was criteria for different areas that qualified for financial assistance and Group Seven was one of those," Young said.
"I contacted Ashton Sims and we worked through the process and St George Leagues Club resolved to give them $25,000.
"We're obviously a stakeholder in St George Illawarra and with Group Seven being part of that it was best to keep it local and provide assistance there.
"We're happy to provide that at the grassroots and we also wanted to raise awareness for other clubs that through these grants there is some help out there."
Sims said the funds will be distributed through junior and senior based on need, with multiple clubs having suffered property and equipment losses through the unprecedented wet weather.
"I understand everyone's frustrations with footy being called off but to add to that frustration there's been damages to property, there's been damage to equipment and all the other things that get the game days going," Sims said.
"I know clubs have had line markers, fridges, pie ovens, things in the canteen that have been ruined and had to be thrown out due to mould and things like that.
"This real act of kindness and generosity shown from St George Leagues Club will help replace those items that allow footy on the weekends to go ahead.
"I was really taken aback by the generosity shown by the Leagues Club and it just shows its commitment to fostering the grassroots of rugby league, not just in Sydney but here in Group Seven and the Illawarra."
While the funds are much-needed, Sims said it's a morale boost for grassroots clubs who've endured tough times through the pandemic and flood events.
"That's the biggest element of this, understanding clubs have gone through two years of hell with COVID and disrupted seasons," Sims said.
"We've got kids out there that haven't played any rep games or finals footy. In the seniors we've only had one grand final in the last two years.
"Then El Nina comes along and rears her ugly head this year but what I will say is the resilience and understanding shown by all the clubs junior and senior has been really refreshing.
"It's been a tough start to my tenure as the football operations manager but I can tell you I'm committed to growing this sport and focusing on the growth and sustainability of the competition here on the South Coast and the viability of each and every club.
"It's little things like this, little leg-ups along the way that really help foster that and we want to make sure our competition's not just surviving but thriving."
The wet weather has done little to dampen to quality of footy on offer in senior competitions, with another big round coming up this weekend.
Berry host Gerringong on Saturday, while Jamberoo head to Kiama Showground to take on the Knights.
Sunday will see Nowra-Bomadery face Milton-Ulladulla, Albion Park host Stingrays while Shellharbour host Warilla in a local derby.
"There's some great footy being played," Sims said.
"We've got 10 sides there in first grade that are really battling it out.
"We've had a couple of teams starting to get ahead of the others but you've got a team like Milton-Ulladulla getting their first win over [last] weekend.
"It was great to see them enjoy that and it just fosters that healthy competition, across all our senior grades and I'm loving seeing the state of our competition."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
