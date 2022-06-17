'Wheels to Meals' continues to be a roaring success by local MOW branch

The Wheels to Meals initiative by Nowra Bomaderry Meals on Wheels (MOW) continues to be a roaring success.
The monthly luncheons provide essential social time for the elderly clients of the region and for many marks the highlights of their month according to the MOW volunteers.
Most recently a luncheon was held at the Panda Garden Restaurant in Nowra on Wednesday June 15, which was said to be a terrifically successful outing.
Sixteen pensioners both men and women, braved the elements to socalise with laughter and chit-chat.
The helpful volunteers from Community Transport provided their vehicles as always, and were an integral part of the days success.
There were a variety of tasty dishes eaten on the day but it was voted pretty unanimously that the curried prawns and barbecued pork were the winners on the evening for the tastiest meal at the establishment.
MOW provides an essential service to the region outside of these monthly catch-ups.
A variety of nutritious, tasty meals is delivered three days a week to people over 65 who find shopping and kitchen duties something of the past.
Once registered with My Aged Care, they can order any number of soups, main meals and/or desserts to their liking, chosen from an extensive collection.
This fabulous food is prepared by volunteer cooks in the Meals on Wheels Bomaderry Kitchen, and is delivered to doors by volunteer drivers.
Every week, more of the Shoalhaven's elderly add their names to this invaluable service. Additionally, new volunteers, whether drivers, cooks or administrators, also join in on the pleasure of giving their time to such an excellent community service.
There are five such MOW outlets in the North Shoalhaven, and enquiries for Nowra/Bomaderry, Jervis Bay, Shoalhaven Heads, Berry and Culburra can be made through head office on 4422 5111.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
