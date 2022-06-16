Fiona Phillips declared as returning Member for Gilmore

Fiona Phillips was able to celebrate a historic result on Thursday, June 16.
The Australian Electoral Commission declared her as the returning Member for the seat of Gilmore.
"I am elated the declaration has finally happened," Ms Phillips said. "It's been a very long campaign ... we had election day and it has been three weeks since then."
The result makes Ms Phillips the first and only Labor MP to win the seat twice since Gilmore's inception after a recount request by Liberal contender Andrew Constance was rejected by the AEC.
"I'm really happy with this result, Andrew Constance has been the Member in the southern part of the electorate for 18 years and he was always going to be a very tough opponent."
Ms Phillips credited the result on the connections and bonds she has been able to forge within Gilmore through some tumultuous times.
"I'm thankful for all the connection's I've been able to make over three of the toughest years for this electorate," she said.
"This win is quite historic as well, it's the only time that Labor has ever won this seat twice since Gilmore was created."
"It's got some importance for the Labor party to be able to govern in a majority government as well," Ms Phillips said.
The declaration from the AEC provides the Labor party a two-seat majority in the Australian Parliament and will ensure that a Labor member serves as Speaker of the House.
The returning MP said she was grateful for the support shown by people during the election and in the following lengthy count.
"I just really want to thank everybody in the community, it's been quite a long process, but a lot of people have stopped me in the street or sent me messages of support, it's been wonderful."
However, she said the count had somewhat limited her capacity to continue works in the community and she was excited to get back on the job.
"I'm off to a meeting for aged care in Kiama tonight, it's nice to be able to get back ... we've got so many challenges, particularly around the lack of housing and I am relishing getting back in and doing the work."
