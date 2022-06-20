Nowra's newest retirement living apartment block bears a name of great significance,
Symons House was officially opened on Thursday, in honour of Verna and Jack Symons - who were instrumental in getting the facility built.
The Symons family moved to Nowra in 1958, when Jack took a job in the district.
Both Verna and Jack quickly became involved in the Methodist church - now the Uniting Church - and realised the great need for aged care in the area.
By the early 1960s, Jack was involved in developing the future aged care home with the church, and Verna was running the weekly bazaar to raise money for their efforts.
They would spend the rest of their lives working to build the home - a dream realised sixty years later.
The couple's daughters, Kay Sando and Roslyn Martin, were there to cut the ribbon.
Mrs Sando said that while her parents are no longer here, Symons House is an incredible testament to their memory.
"It's a real honour that we've been asked to come and cut the ribbon... and the fact that is has been named after our parents," she said.
"They would have been very, very proud to have known that this happened, and to see the development of the whole complex now."
Symons House is made up of 30 apartments, designed to help residents maintain their independence while not worrying about the upkeep of a family home.
Six apartments are dedicated as affordable housing for seniors.
The new independent living apartments complement the existing Uniting services in the area, which include retirement and independent living, residential aged care, home and community care, and counselling and mediation services.
Uniting's director of property and housing Simon Furness said Symons House is already fully occupied, showing the great need not only for housing in the region, but for suitable seniors living.
"There's a very, very high need for housing. There isn't very much in the way of retirement living in Nowra at the moment," he said.
"We have a village already on the other side of the road [from Symons House], but felt there was a clear need for more."
