Charlie Weir consideration in reservation naming proposal

The Geographical Names Board is seeking community feedback on a proposal to name a reserve in the suburb of Numbaa as Charlies Forest.
Acting Chair of the Geographical Names Board (GNB) Thomas Grinter said it was important place names reflected the character and history of the local area with feedback sought to name Charlies Forest after local environmentalist Charlie Weir.
Advertisement
Read also:
"We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to provide their feedback on the proposed name," Mr Grinter said.
Born in 1928, Mr Weir had a deep love of the Shoalhaven River, having grown up at Riversdale and fished the river throughout his working life.
During this time, he witnessed the deterioration of the riverbank, so in his retirement he worked tirelessly to restore the river to good health.
Mr Weir was one of the founders of Shoalhaven Riverwatch in the early 1980s and was a passionate advocate for the next 40 years before passing away in 2021.
Mr Weir was responsible for identifying the appropriate bank restoration work along Shoalhaven River and organising Riverwatch volunteers and material to undertake the work.
The riverbank on the south side of the river at Numbaa was suffering from severe erosion and extensive work to restore the bank ran from 2001 until 2011.
More than 77,000 mangroves, 2000 oak trees and 200 swamp mahogany trees were planted which stabilised the bank and improved fish habitat.
Mr Weir's work was recognised through a number of awards including as the 2003 winner of NSW Individual Landcarer of the Year, the 2004 runner up of National Individual Landcarer of the Year, the 2011 NSW Maritime Certificate of Commendation and the 2015 Volunteer Award Winner of Shoalhaven Superheroes.
The reserve is located on Wharf Road in the suburb of Numbaa, a part of the Shoalhaven Local Government Area.
GNB is seeking feedback to gauge community sentiment for the proposed name. Suggestions for alternative names is not being sought at this time.
Details of the proposal can be viewed and submissions lodged on the Geographical Names Board's website: www.GNB.nsw.gov.au
Alternatively, written submissions may be mailed to the Secretary, Geographical Names Board, 346 Panorama Ave, Bathurst, NSW 2795.
The closing date for submissions is 10 July 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.